Western Michigan Remote Control Expo Takes Off This Weekend

The Western Michigan Remote Control Expo is taking off this weekend.

The Lake County Modelers and Flyers Association have been setting up at Baldwin Airport, getting ready for the big show starting Friday.

Hobbyists say it’s the best track for flying remote control planes, and they come from all over to join in the fun.

“Three years and I moved to Baldwin to be a part of this,” said Timothy Jannereth, Vice President of the Lake County Modelers and Flyers Association. “It’s just an awesome hobby to be in to be able to come out here and fly the airplanes and actually be here when the full scales fly in and out.”

The expo also boasts flight simulators and food trucks.

The event runs Friday and Saturday.