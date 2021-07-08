Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Western Michigan Remote Control Expo Takes Off This Weekend

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPsP2_0arTLAM400

The Western Michigan Remote Control Expo is taking off this weekend.

The Lake County Modelers and Flyers Association have been setting up at Baldwin Airport, getting ready for the big show starting Friday.

Hobbyists say it’s the best track for flying remote control planes, and they come from all over to join in the fun.

“Three years and I moved to Baldwin to be a part of this,” said Timothy Jannereth, Vice President of the Lake County Modelers and Flyers Association. “It’s just an awesome hobby to be in to be able to come out here and fly the airplanes and actually be here when the full scales fly in and out.”

The expo also boasts flight simulators and food trucks.

The event runs Friday and Saturday.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Control#Flyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Cars
Related
AnimalsPosted by
9&10 News

Check It Out: Two Peregrine Falcons Banded At International Bridge

Two Peregrine Falcon chicks, a male and a female, were banded by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources team on June 10. The color-coded bands allow scientists to track the movements, reproductive behavior and population growth of the falcons. ”The mother bird refused to leave the nest this year,” said...
Posted by
9&10 News

Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Sitka, Jack, Jill & Sugar

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!. This week we have Sitka, Jack, Jill and Sugar—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home. First up meet Sitka. She’s a two-year-old Siberian husky. Sitka is full of energy. She loves to...
Grand Traverse County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Culver’s Cruise for a Cause Helping DAV

A popular restaurant in Northern Michigan is once again helping disabled veterans with a classic car show. After taking last year off because of the pandemic, Culver’s Restaurant on US 31 near Chums Corner in Grand Traverse County — will be hosting their “Cruise for a Cause” to benefit the Disabled American Veterans on Monday, July 26th.
Cadillac, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Coffee Shops May See Increase to Coffee Prices

Coffee prices have steadily been on the rise for three reasons – supply chain disruption, poor growing conditions and an increase in demand. It is the perfect brew for rising coffee prices. As coffee shops begin to reopen, post-pandemic, there is an increase in coffee demand. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting a 19 percent decrease in coffee production in Brazil- the largest coffee producer- due to drought conditions. This all compounded with a higher price for shipping and a lack of shipping containers.
Interior DesignPosted by
9&10 News

Making the Most Out of Your Outdoor Space

And since last year, so many of us are spending more time outdoors– even at home. Outdoor spaces have been popular for entertaining. So, how do you make the most out of your outdoor space?. The four’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to expert Chris Lampton to find out. Watch their interview...
Chicago, ILPosted by
9&10 News

Mackinac Bridge Closure Puts Chicago Yacht Club Racers on Alert

Sunday’s closure of the Mackinac Bridge raised big questions for those participating in the Chicago Yacht Club’s Race to Mackinac Island. Organizers say because of the incident they were preparing to move the finish line to before the bridge. Nick Berberian Commodore to the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac,...
Manton, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Manton Truck Show Returns This Saturday

MANTON – Start your engines because the Manton Truck Show returns this Saturday. The show was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Originally in Buckley, Manton has played host to the truck show for the past several years. The show draws large crowds to the small town which benefits from the numerous trucks on display.

Comments / 0

Community Policy