Change in Meeting Times Announced
BLOOMINGTON, IL – The return to in-person City Council meetings on Monday, July 12, 2021 will bring a one-time adjustment to the session start time. Both the Bloomington Council and McLean County Board will be utilizing the McLean County Board Room and the upcoming date posed a time conflict. Working together, the County Board decided to shift it’s meeting to a 4:00 p.m. start while the Bloomington City Council will push to a 6:30 p.m. start.www.cityblm.org
