The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office shared there is no change in evacuation orders and warnings Friday morning, July 16. “We are asking the citizens of Milford, Doyle, and Herlong to remain vigilant and watch for changing fire conditions. Spot fires along the ridgeline coupled with high winds can cause fire activity to escalate quickly, especially in those areas. It is imperative that you remain alert and ready to evacuate if that occurs,” the department wrote.