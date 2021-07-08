Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Pregame: TinCaps (23-32) vs. Lake County (31-25)

By DYLAN SINN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 12 days ago

The beat went on for Fort Wayne on Wednesday night as the TinCaps dropped their seventh consecutive game, this time by a 7-6 score to the Lake County Captains, against whom Fort Wayne is 4-10 this season. The TinCaps rallied late, putting the tying run on second and the winning run on first in the ninth after trailing 7-0 when they came to bat in the third inning. It was a nice comeback and it was encouraging to see hitters grinding through at-bats when they trailed by 3-4 runs in the late innings, but it was also another day on which Fort Wayne fell further out of playoff contention, dropping a season-high nine games out of the final playoff spot in High-A Central.

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
County
Lake County, IN
City
South Bend, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Lake County, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tincaps#The Lake County Captains#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener on Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked them out of the 2016 Rio games. Sweden beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game unbeaten streak.
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul’s insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci...

Comments / 0

Community Policy