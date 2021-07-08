Pregame: TinCaps (23-32) vs. Lake County (31-25)

The beat went on for Fort Wayne on Wednesday night as the TinCaps dropped their seventh consecutive game, this time by a 7-6 score to the Lake County Captains, against whom Fort Wayne is 4-10 this season. The TinCaps rallied late, putting the tying run on second and the winning run on first in the ninth after trailing 7-0 when they came to bat in the third inning. It was a nice comeback and it was encouraging to see hitters grinding through at-bats when they trailed by 3-4 runs in the late innings, but it was also another day on which Fort Wayne fell further out of playoff contention, dropping a season-high nine games out of the final playoff spot in High-A Central.