Titan Introduces New Hybrid Wheel Loader Tire

By Tire Review Staff
Tire Review
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitan International, Inc. has introduced the new Titan HK 458, a crossover wheel loader tire suited for the most extreme loader applications that require aggressive traction and self-cleaning. The E-4/L-4 dual-rated bias tire combines the tread design of a forestry tire, a wheel loader tire and an ATV tire all in one — making it suited for both muddy, challenging construction sites and agriculture applications, according to the company.

#Tire Tread#Loader#Design#Atv#Oem
