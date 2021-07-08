Cancel
Saint Augustine, FL

Software glitch leads to multiple parking charges in downtown St. Augustine

By Joe Daraskevich
WOKV
 12 days ago
You might be getting a refund if you paid for parking in St. Augustine over the Fourth of July Weekend.

The City of St. Augustine says the credit card processor connected to the parking pay stations experienced a glitch starting July 2 due to a software update. Customers across the country were hit with multiple charges from the same transaction as a result.

The nationwide vendor is Flowbird, and the company confirms it was not a security breach so no credit card information was compromised.

Flowbird tells the City of St. Augustine the problem has been fixed and starting Tuesday the improper charges were halted. The City says customers who used one of the 48 pay stations in St. Augustine were potentially effected be the glitch.

A timeframe hasn’t been released, but Flowbird is insisting the company will refund anyone who was charged too much.

For more information, contact the City of St. Augustine Parking Division at 904-825-1090 via email at parking@citystaug.com.

