Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Quentin Tarantino’s Idea For A Reservoir Dogs Reboot Actually Sounds Cool

By Mike Reyes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As he’s making the rounds for his novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, author and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has been musing about what film could be his cinematic swan song. Approaching his tenth film, which is supposedly his last, ideas like a reboot of Reservoir Dogs have popped up, with Tarantino dashing the hopes for that specific project as quickly as they were raised. However, if he were to revisit the 1992 classic that launched his directing career, Quentin Tarantino has a really cool idea on how he’d do it.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir Dogs#Reelblend#The New Beverly Cinema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Quentin Tarantino Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It’s lucky that Quentin Tarantino doesn’t consider the first and second volumes of Kill Bill as separate movies, otherwise he’d have retired after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood having constantly reiterated his desire to step away from directing feature films once he makes it to number ten. The six-year...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Names The Worst Horror Movie He's Ever Seen

As one of the most beloved pop culture figures of the modern era, Stephen King's opinions carry a lot of weight, and he is notably not shy about sharing them. He has been letting his thoughts about film, literature, television and more be widely known for decades – and in recent years his regular go-to vehicle for such musings has been social media.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Out Quentin Tarantino's "Continued Attacks" on Her Father

Back when Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released in 2019, Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee criticized a scene in which the martial artist challenges Brad Pitt’s stuntman character Cliff Booth to a fight, calling it “disrespectful” and “a mockery” of her father’s legacy. Now, after the director again dismissed her critique in a new interview with Joe Rogan (“I can understand his daughter having a problem with it — it’s her fucking father, I get that,” he said), the younger Lee has penned an open letter in The Hollywood Reporter addressing the issue.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino movie theory claims Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton in Django Unchained

A meta theory suggests that Quentin Tarantino film Django Unchained is actually a film within a film.A few Reddit users have previously wondered whether the 2012 western film, starring Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz, is actually a film that was made and released in the same world as the director’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which has just been added to Netflix.This would mean that, in the world of the film, villainous character Calvin Candie is not actually played by Leonardo DiCaprio, but the actor’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character Rick Dalton. ...
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Quentin Tarantino clarifies that his son is not named after Leonardo DiCaprio

Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick, welcomed their first child in February 2020—a son named Leo. "We almost didn't name him that because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio," the Oscar-winning filmmaker told Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (June 22). "Nothing wrong with that, but I didn't. He's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because just, in our hearts, he was our little lion."
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood: Never-before-seen footage of Tarantino film unveiled in novel trailer

Previously unseen footage of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood has been unveiled.The images are part of a trailer released on Monday as part of the promotion for Quentin Tarantino’s novelisation of his 2019 film.Published by Entertainment Weekly, the trailer includes additional snapshots of Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth.Margot Robbie is also seen as Sharon Tate, while an extra clip of Damon Herriman gives a further glimpse into his performance as Charles Manson.While the movie’s final cut only provided a brief view into Herriman’s Manson, the new trailer includes a short scene...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
IndieWire

Tarantino’s ‘Hollywood’ Novel Review: A Shimmering Triumph Almost Undone by its Author

Quentin Tarantino sure is his own worst enemy these days. A number of unappealing interviews he’s given have threatened to overshadow the launch of his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novel adaptation. His beef seems to be with how there was pushback to his depiction of Bruce Lee as a preening loudmouth in the film. It’s an odd complaint, considering how successful the film was: $374.6 million in worldwide box office, critical adoration, 10 Oscar nominations and two wins, including a Best Supporting Actor trophy for Brad Pitt. Does he think the film deserved to be above any criticism at all?
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dreadful Bruce Willis Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Bruce Willis has been on autopilot for a while. Push a pile of cash his way and he’ll star in anything, resulting in a string of abysmal straight-to-VOD duds like Hard Kill, Breach, Survive the Night, and Trauma Center. Despite being front and center on the posters, Willis generally plays a supporting role in these movies and expends the minimum effort needed to pick up his cheque. But now, for some reason, one of his worst is currently climbing the Netflix charts: Cosmic Sin.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Nicolas Cage Explains Why He's Not Making Big Hollywood Movies Anymore

Nicholas Cage has had quite an interesting acting career. He has a long list of movies on his resume, some of them are good and some are bad and forgettable. Cage got to the point in his career that he was making big, tentpole Hollywood films, and then all of a sudden he wasn’t. He started showing up in these low-budget movies, and he’s recently had a string of great ones that bring out the fun and wild side of Cage!
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Time Out Los Angeles

Quentin Tarantino bought the nearly century-old Vista Theatre

There are a whole bunch of reasons the Vista Theatre is a Los Angeles favorite: a kitsch Egyptian-inspired Art Deco interior, extra leg room thanks to every other row being removed, Secret Movie Club’s midnight screenings and longtime manager Victor Martinez’s movie-themed costumes, among them. And now you can add one more thing to the list for the 1923 Los Feliz movie theater: director Quentin Tarantino.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Thinks Robert Rodriguez Might Want To Do A ‘Once Upon A Time’ Spinoff Film To Join The TV Show, New Book & Play

Whether or not the fans think “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is the greatest Quentin Tarantino film of his career, the director himself seems to think the feature is his magnum opus. How can we be sure of this? Well, over the course of the various podcasts and interviews he’s given, it’s clear the filmmaker thinks ‘Once Upon’ will be the film that leaves the biggest mark, and though the feature was released in 2019, he still has plenty more story to tell in that universe.
Los Angeles, CAaudacy.com

Quentin Tarantino says he bought LA's Vista Theatre, plans to have it reopen by Christmas

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino announced on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert Podcast that he's purchased the iconic Vista Theatre in Los Angeles. In a conversation about big movie chains and the future of watching films, Tarantino stressed that he believes boutique cinemas are in a position to thrive. He also revealed that he purchased the Vista. The plan is to reopen it around Christmas. Both new and old films will be shown with older films having "fortnight engagements."

Comments / 0

Community Policy