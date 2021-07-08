Quentin Tarantino’s Idea For A Reservoir Dogs Reboot Actually Sounds Cool
As he’s making the rounds for his novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, author and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has been musing about what film could be his cinematic swan song. Approaching his tenth film, which is supposedly his last, ideas like a reboot of Reservoir Dogs have popped up, with Tarantino dashing the hopes for that specific project as quickly as they were raised. However, if he were to revisit the 1992 classic that launched his directing career, Quentin Tarantino has a really cool idea on how he’d do it.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0