Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'In a different life I could have been married to a footballer!' NHS worker says she was in the original Spice Girls lineup before being swapped out for Victoria Beckham

By Lydia Spencer-elliott For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

NHS worker Mel Caloma revealed on Thursday that she was in the original Spice Girls line up before being replaced by Victoria Beckham.

Mel was in the girl group when they were first put together in 1994 but was swapped out for Posh Spice because her voice was 'too strong'.

The 41-year-old from Cambridgeshire told the Mirror: 'I had no idea then how close I'd come to being in the biggest girl group of all time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9gV5_0arTJXL700
Nearly spice: NHS worker Mel Caloma from Cambridgeshire revealed on Thursday that she was in the original Spice Girls line up before being replaced by Victoria Beckham

Mel said in the candid interview: 'In a different life I could have been married to a footballer, dressed in designer clothes and jetted all over the world.

'I had no idea then how close I'd come to being in the biggest girl group of all time.

'I'd be lying if I said there weren't times I wished I could have traded places with [Victoria]. As a singer, it did make me laugh when she said they sometimes turned her mic off,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ahGy_0arTJXL700
Wannabe: Mel was in the girl group when they were first put together in 1994 but was swapped out for Posh Spice because her voice was 'too strong' (pictured Mel B, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell together in 1996) 

Mel explained that although it was sometimes hard not to dwell on the past, she didn't resent Victoria.

She claimed she has come to terms with being ousted from the group by realising Victoria and her fellow bandmembers Mel B, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell were picked for their looks.

18-year-old Mel was first selected for the band when she responded to an advert in The Stage looking for singers and dancers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V12ju_0arTJXL700
'I had no idea then how close I'd come to being in the biggest girl group of all time': Mel claimed she has come to terms with being ousted because the girls were picked for their looks

She was one of 400 hopefuls to audition for the gig and impressive scouts by belting out And I am Telling You I'm Not Going.

Mel was selected to become part of the girl group, then called Touch.

The teenager then set to work learning choreography and rehearsed alongside Mel B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0gmF_0arTJXL700
Shock: It was only when she saw Mel B's face in the Wannabe music video that the NHS worker realised the fame she'd missed out on (pictured: Spice Girls in 1996) 

But the blossoming pop star was plunged back into obscurity when managers decided her voice was 'too strong' for the girl group.

It was only when she saw Mel B's face in the Wannabe music video that the NHS worker realised the fame she'd missed out on.

Mel confessed she thought the song was awful but said she would have performed the hokey cokey if it would make her millions of pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rbYm_0arTJXL700
Not impressed: Mel confessed she thought the song was awful but said she would have performed the hokey cokey if it would make her millions of pounds (Spice girls in 1996 ) 

Rather than shooting to global stardom, Mel took a job at a hospital in Huntingdon and now lives in a semi-detached house with her husband and their two children in Cambridgeshire.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham married her football superstar husband David and has a shared net worth of £500million.

While the Spice Girls have sold out stadiums across the globe, Mel has taken to the stage in pubs and at weddings in a band called The Decanters with her brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jptfq_0arTJXL700
'In a different life I could have been married to a footballer': The NHS worker said she didn't resent Victoria but found it hard not to compare their lives 

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel B
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Geri Halliwell
Person
Emma Bunton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spice Girls#Nhs#Posh Spice#Footballer#Nhs#Mirror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Stop Right Now And Let Victoria Beckham’s Summer Style Spice Up Your Life

Since hanging up Posh Spice’s little black dresses and becoming a fully-fledged fashion designer in her own right, Victoria Beckham’s style has expanded beyond her popstar persona’s decidedly dark palette. The businesswoman’s brand, which is undergoing a “rebirth” for spring/summer 2022, is famed for its energising colour pairings that are a breath of fresh air and actually more synonymous with Baby Spice, the pastel lover in the girl band.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Geri Halliwell Left The Spice Girls

When Geri Halliwell said she didn't "Wannabe" part of the world's most popular girl band anymore, the pop group lost their spice. Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, announced she was leaving the Spice Girls during the height of their fame on May 31, 1998 — just nine days before their US tour, per Mirror. Fans, understandably, were not only in a frenzy about what this meant for the Spice Girls, but questioned the ill-timing of Halliwell's departure, as well, per NME. Did the best-selling girl group, which belted out messages of female empowerment, practice what they preached? Were they covering up backstage fights and in-house rivalries? Well, at the time of Halliwell's shock announcement, she downplayed any behind-the-scenes drama as being "differences" and that she was simply exhausted from the group's demanding schedule.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham's unreal glitter knee-high boots have Instagram obsessed

Victoria Beckham likes to keep her legion of Instagram fans up to date with her new drops from her fashion collection and her latest insights got us super excited. On Sunday, the mother-of-four posted a snap of her rocking a white maxi dress, complete with a vibrant goldfish print. She teamed the statement look with a pair of knee high, silver glittery boots from her forthcoming new collection. And we think you'll agree, they are pretty epic, don't you think?
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Denise Van Outen ready to wed

Denise Van Outen admits she and Eddie Boxshall definitely plan on getting married and they won't keep their nuptials a secret like lots of other celebrities, such as Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton and. Denise Van Outen is ready to wed her man. The 47-year-old actress has been with partner...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton confirms she's got married to boyband star

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton has confirmed she's married her longtime partner Jade Jones. On Instagram, Emma shared a photo of her and Jade on their big day with the caption: "Mr and Mrs Jones! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Congratulations then flowed in from her fellow Spice Girls, with Mel B writing: "Yipppee"...
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

Victoria Beckham: Triple is the new double denim

Victoria Beckham has declared triple denim the new double denim. Victoria Beckham has tipped triple denim to be the hottest new trend. The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer took to Instagram to show off her eponymous label's upcoming Autumn/Winter 2021 pieces, including a model rocking a denim shirt, jeans, and a pair of boots.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Victoria Beckham would love to perform at Glastonbury, says Mel C

Mel C has suggested the Spice Girls could reunite to perform at Glastonbury. Victoria Beckham would "love" to perform with the Spice Girls at Glastonbury. The 47-year-old star opted out of the iconic girl group's stadium tour in 2019, but her former bandmate Mel C has revealed Victoria would jump at the chance to perform at the world-famous music festival.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham reveals the fashion trend that's going to go wild

Victoria Beckham is the ultimate fashionista. From her glam WAG days to her minimal high end looks, the former Spice Girl has worn it all. The fashion mogul is usually first when it comes to the latest fads and on Tuesday evening, the mother-of-four shared her latest drop from her fashion line which featured not double denim, but triple. Yes, triple!
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Buy First Home Together For $10.5 Million — Tour The Enchanting Beverly Hills Estate With Steam Room, Spa, More

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are making some serious moves. The engaged couple celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement by purchasing their first home together — a $10.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Article continues below advertisement. The son of superstar couple David and Victoria Beckham and the blonde...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Victoria Beckham Revealed The Lucky Dress She Keeps In Her Closet

The odds are, you have at least one item in your wardrobe that you use as a sartorial good luck charm. Maybe it’s an heirloom ring that’s blessed your family for generations, or perhaps it’s a go-to blouse that’s helped you ace job interviews in the past. Or, like Victoria Beckham’s goldfish dress, maybe you own an item that features symbolic motifs of good fortune. On July 11, the fashion designer took to Instagram to show off a white dress with a plunging V-neck, artfully-placed shoulder cutouts, and a vibrant pattern of bright orange fish. Beckham dubbed her fish motif dress her “lucky dress,” as the creatures represent good luck in certain cultures like in China and Japan. “Lots of cultures consider [goldfish] lucky, it’s said to bring positive energy, wealth, harmony, and grant wishes,” she wrote in an Instagram story.
Celebritiesthezoereport.com

If You Want To Smell Like Meghan Markle or Victoria Beckham — You’re In Luck

Even if you’re not into the nuances of skin care, hair care, and other avenues of beauty, chances are you have at least one bottle of fragrance sitting somewhere within your home. Whether it’s a cherished classic that you shell out hundreds of dollars on, or if your taste leans toward a delectably scented drugstore option (yes, they exist), everyone has one particular fragrance that they abide by. But if you’re looking to switch over to something new, or you’re just on the hunt for a pleasant aroma that’ll pair nicely with your usual scent, then try taking a page from a few A-listers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy