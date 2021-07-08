Love Island EXCLUSIVE 'He was a real pretty boy': Jake Cornish looks completely different in tattoo-free throwback snaps after being voted 'the next Joey Essex' at school

Love Island star Jake Cornish looks barely recognizable in throwback snaps from his teenage years after being voted 'the next Joey Essex' by his former classmates at school.

MailOnline have obtained the photos, taken in year 11, from his unearthed yearbook at The Blue School in Wells, Somerset.

The tattooed hunk, 24, was given the title of Joey, 30, due to his 'dedication to his appearance and fashion sense'.

'He was a real pretty boy': Love Island's Jake Cornish looks barely recognizable in throwback snaps from his teenage years after being voted 'the next Joey Essex' by his classmates at school

It sparked comparisons to the former TOWIE favourite, who is known for his bold style choices.

One throwback photo featured Jake on New Year's Eve with pals and another snap saw him posing next a friend. The Love Islander appeared fresh-faced and sported coiffed a hairdo.

Another image revealed the young Jake posing with the rest of his football team while rocking a blue kit.

Discussing the Love Islander's Joey title, his school friend recalled: 'Jake was given the title as the "most likely to be the next Joey Essex" because of his looks.

Exclusive: The tattooed hunk, 24, was given the title of Joey, 30, due to his 'dedication to his appearance and fashion sense' (pictured earlier this year)

Icy fresh: It sparked comparisons to the former TOWIE favourite, who is known for his bold style choices

'He was, even at that age, obsessed with his appearance and imitated Joey’s style even back then. He was a real pretty boy.

'It’s no surprise he ended up on Love Island because he fits right in.'

It was during his school days he also asked to be referred to by the moniker 'Young Corn', in an apparent bid to look cool.

And of his self-titled nickname, the pal said: 'He was deadly serious about that, there was no irony to it at all.

Going back: MailOnline have obtained the photos, taken in year 11, from his unearthed yearbook at The Blue School in Wells, Somerset

Looking different: One throwback photo featured Jake on New Year's Eve with pals and the Love Islander appeared fresh-faced and sported coiffed a hairdo

'He just thought it was really cool to be referred to as Young Corn, and it did actually catch on for a bit.'

Unlike Joey, who struggled academically at school, Jake excelled in certain subjects, especially sport, and achieved good grades.

According to his close friend however, he wasn’t quite the model student given his form for joking around in lessons and playing the class clown.

The school pal added: 'He was one of the cool kids and didn’t take life too seriously.

Present day: Jake is now a water engineer and lives in Weston-super-Mare

'But he certainly didn’t fall out with anybody. He treated everyone with respect and is showing on Love Island he’s a nice guy too.'

Jake is now a water engineer and lives in Weston-super-Mare.

He has been coupled up with Islander Liberty Poole, 21, since this series’ first episode and their relationship appeared to be blossoming until the past few installments.

The former footballer has been labelled 'Fake Jake' by viewers for making unflattering remarks about the Nando’s waitress behind her back, admitting he may be tempted to look elsewhere.

Trouble in paradise? He has been coupled up with Islander Liberty Poole, 21, since this series’ first episode and their relationship appeared to be blossoming until the past few installments

Speaking to fellow contestant Hugo Hammond, 24, on Sunday night’s show, he said: 'My head could definitely be turned. To be honest Libs is not giving me any reason not to trust her.

'It is progressing in the right way, I don't know if that's because my eyes aren't elsewhere.

'I'd be lying if I didn't say if another blonde came in and she had blonde hair, blue eyes, up for a laugh, why would I not get to know her because I'm with Lib?

Jake was in a relationship for seven years which ended just before lockdown last year.

Yikes: The former footballer has been labelled 'Fake Jake' by viewers for making unflattering remarks about the Nando’s waitress behind her back, admitting he may be tempted to look elsewhere

He previously said he entered the ITV2 show to have some fun and start dating again.

Quizzed on how his family would describe him, Jake said in June: 'My family would say I’m the one who is always up for a laugh, always having fun.

'I don’t take anything seriously. The prankster! My nickname is Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because I’m always bouncing all over the place. I’ve always got so much energy.'

Asked what he looks for in a potential partner, he added: 'Looks-wise, I've always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you.'