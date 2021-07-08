Cancel
Daisy Lowe dons a long jade green dress as she cosies up to writer pal Jack Guinness at Taste Of London event in Regents Park

Daisy Lowe looked lovely in a long jade green dress as she attended the Taste Of London event in Regents Park on Wednesday evening.

Hitting the VIP tent, she mingled with other well-known pals, including writer Jack Guinness who appeared delighted to see her.

The pair embraced and cosied up for snaps, with Jack laying a smacker on Daisy's cheek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdRyB_0arTIqoB00
Daisy Lowe looked lovely in a long jade green dress as she attended the Taste Of London event in Regents Park on Wednesday evening with writer Jack Guinness

The model, 32, who is dating boyfriend Jordan Saul, donned the floor-length, figure-hugging dress and added a small black clutch to the look.

The dress featured a plunging front. Daisy added a busty black top beneath this and wore black boots to match.

Her raven mane fell around her features, typically make-up with a porcelain application of cosmetics and a clay pink lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJg6g_0arTIqoB00
Pucker up! Hitting the VIP tent, Jack appeared delighted to see Daisy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDrDf_0arTIqoB00
Pals: The pair embraced and cosied up for snaps, with Jack laying a smacker on Daisy's cheek
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzebY_0arTIqoB00
Pose: The model donned the floor-length, figure-hugging dress and added a small black clutch to the look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bx6Hw_0arTIqoB00
Going green! The dress featured a plunging front. Daisy added a busty black top beneath this and wore black boots to match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRma7_0arTIqoB00
Oh, hi! Jack bumped into Made In Chelsea's Oliver Proudlock 

Jack wore a pinstripe blue suit, black Tee, shades and Converse trainers.

Daisy admitted to struggling with her confidence recently, writing in a candid Instagram post: 'With everything opening up, my capacity for socialising seems to have diminished since this time last year & the way I am talking to myself about my body is a lot harsher than ever before.

'I have always loved flaunting my curves, trying to encourage everyone in my life to love absolutely every inch of their skin. Why is it so hard to do the same for myself?!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHiSV_0arTIqoB00
Also there: Others in attendance included Nick Grimshaw and his boyfriend Meshach Henry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibHOA_0arTIqoB00
Famous offspring: Anais Gallagher attended the VIP Lounge at Taste Of London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IARu6_0arTIqoB00
Stopping by: Olivia Cox popped in, wearing skimpy shorts and an oversized sweater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSPBn_0arTIqoB00
Snap! Olivia posed for a photo with Nick Hill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtNAL_0arTIqoB00
Chef! Renowned culinary star Francesco Mazzei was also at the event

She continued: 'I’m not a teenager anymore I’m a 32 year old woman, who loves to cook, bake, indulge and LIVE. So what does it matter if my jeans don’t fit right now? At least this bra does…. Almost!

'Thank you @honeybirdette for giving me an excuse to love myself just as I am.'

Daisy's refreshingly honest post garnered plenty of positive comments from her fans, many of whom commented on how stunning she looked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhwiC_0arTIqoB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SK3rN_0arTIqoB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUu0y_0arTIqoB00
Honest: Daisy admitted to struggling with her confidence of late

