Arrest made in shooting at S. 37th and Cutting
An arrest was made in connection with a shooting that injured a driver at S. 37th Street and Cutting Boulevard last month, police said. About 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, the victim, a 35-year-old Richmond resident, was preparing to make a turn onto S. 37th Street when another vehicle pulled up and two occupants opened fire at him. The victim, who suffered numerous gunshot wounds to his upper torso, managed to drive himself to the 3300 block of Cutting Boulevard. He was subsequently airlifted to a local trauma center, police said. He survived his injuries.richmondstandard.com
