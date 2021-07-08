Assemblywoman Valladares To Host COVID-19 Vaccine, Food Distribution In Santa Clarita
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, along with Senator Scott Wilk, is expected to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic and food distribution in Canyon Country. “My goal is to make sure everyone in our communities who wants the vaccine has access to the vaccine and I can’t think of a better way to accomplish this than working with our community partners to make this successful. It’s all about serving the people in our community” Valladares said.www.hometownstation.com
