Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clarita, CA

Assemblywoman Valladares To Host COVID-19 Vaccine, Food Distribution In Santa Clarita

By Linsey Towles
Santa Clarita Radio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssemblywoman Suzette Valladares, along with Senator Scott Wilk, is expected to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic and food distribution in Canyon Country. “My goal is to make sure everyone in our communities who wants the vaccine has access to the vaccine and I can’t think of a better way to accomplish this than working with our community partners to make this successful. It’s all about serving the people in our community” Valladares said.

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
City
Canyon Country, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Vaccines
Santa Clarita, CA
Health
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wilk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Moderna And#The Boys Girls Club#Khts Fm#The Santa Clarita Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener on Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked them out of the 2016 Rio games. Sweden beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game unbeaten streak.
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy