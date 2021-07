Rain chances are much lower across the region now that our weather pattern has finally started to change. With high pressure slowly building in from the west, we should only see a few showers and thunderstorms each day. Rain chances will be at about 20% for Thursday and Friday, going up to about 40% over the weekend. High temperatures will remain warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but it will feel much hotter when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s for the next several days. Overnight lows will consistently be in the mid 70s.