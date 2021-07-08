Cancel
Lifestyle

Finger Lakes Museum Newsletter

By Ted Baker
 12 days ago
Due to the incredible success of last year's self-guided paddling programs, we are excited to announce that we are again offering these excursions. With tickets for every Tuesday and Friday in July (morning and afternoon slots available) this will allow you the freedom to explore Sugar Creek wetlands and Keuka Lake at your own pace. The $40 ticket cost includes 2 hours on the water with an informational sheet, gear (kayak, paddles and life vest) rental. A great way to enjoy the water and learn more about the habitats, species and life of the wetlands!

