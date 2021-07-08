Cancel
Marilyn Manson posts bail after turning himself in over New Hampshire arrest warrant

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Manson posted bail after turning himself in on an arrest warrant over two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault, TMZ and Billboard report. The warrant, which was reported in May, was issued by the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire. In stems from an incident that took place during Manson’s show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in 2019, during which the musician, born Brian Warner, allegedly spit on a videographer in the pit area.

