Clemson, SC

I can't not forget his intent to injure another player

tigernet.com
 12 days ago

Dabo and Company may have vetted his background, and that very well may have been an isolated incident, but the TOTAL lack of sportmanship and disregard for another competitor's safety as well as the possibility of jeopardizing another players future in the sport is enough for me to not agree that he is a fit for Clemson's culture. IF he felt he needed to stand up for his teammate, then stand up for your teammate, but going for another player's knee is a gross lack of emotional control and is symptomatic of something deeper...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

