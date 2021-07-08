Cancel
Why are Colorado’s summers getting hotter? It’s climate change

By Andy Stein
Denver Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado’s summers are getting warmer and drier, and it’s all because of climate change. At its core, climate change is simply a change in the usual weather that a location experiences over time — the 80218 zip code in Denver, the state of Colorado, the contiguous United States or the entire planet. Thanks to modern technologies and weather tracking systems, scientists are able to visualize the changes in our weather and climate on every scale.

