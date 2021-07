DENVER (CBS4) – A plume of deep monsoon moisture will be over Colorado on Wednesday and that means we’ll see a threat for slow-moving afternoon thunderstorms with locally heavy rain during the afternoon and evening. Over the past few days most of the rain has stayed in the mountains, but on Wednesday a few of the storms will move into the Interstate 25 urban corridor between Castle Rock and Fort Collins, as well as onto the adjacent plains. The National Weather Service has issued several Flash Flood Watches in Colorado Monday. They include all recent burns scars in the San Juan...