Special Weather Statement issued for Covington by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Covington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHERN COVINGTON COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 551 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Laurel Hill, or 12 miles northwest of Florala, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Opp.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0