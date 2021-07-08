Cancel
Litchfield County, CT

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield Heavier Rainfall with Embedded Thunderstorms Advancing Northward National Weather Service Doppler Radar detects an area of heavier rainfall with embedded thunderstorms tracking northward toward Ulster, Dutchess and Litchfield Counties. Rainfall rates may approach one inch per hour between 7 PM and 9 PM which would result in poor visibilities, hazardous traveling conditions and potential flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

