Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harrison; Scott A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SCOTT AND HARRISON COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY At 654 PM EDT, radar indicated gusty winds out ahead of strong thunderstorms over northern Kentucky. The leading edge of the winds was from 6 miles southeast of Williamstown to 15 miles south of Dry Ridge to 7 miles south of Owenton. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Cynthiana, Breckinridge, Stamping Ground, Sadieville, Berry, Longlick, Leesburg, Alberta, and Skinnersburg. If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.