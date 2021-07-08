Cancel
San Diego, CA

San Diego voters to get recall ballots in August

By Mark Saunders
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfWNs_0arTGVOc00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Registered voters throughout San Diego County can expect to receive their ballot for this September's recall election in the mail in August.

The County Registrar of Voters said Thursday that ballots will be mailed to all active voters in the county the week of Aug. 16, giving voters about a month to return their ballot by mail or drop-off before the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and the Registrar must receive it no later than the Friday after Election Day.

Voters can of course choose to mail in their ballot or drop it off at a location around the county or vote in person. In-person locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13. On Election Day, hours will change at all voting locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can also vote early at the Registrar's office starting on Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information on voting in-person or by mail is available here .

If you've changed your name or moved, you'll need to re-register to vote. If you're a first-time voter, you'll need to register as well. If you're already registered, the county recommends that you check your information to make sure it is up-to-date.

How does the recall work?

The recall election will allow voters to choose whether or not they want to vote out Gov. Gavin Newsom before the end of his term. The ballot will ask two questions: If a voter wants to remove the governor and who the voter wants to replace the governor, if so.

If more than 50% of California voters vote "yes" to remove the governor, the replacement candidate with the most votes will be elected to serve out the governor's current term. If the majority votes "no" to recall the governor, the recall fails and the governor will remain in office.

Currently, the field of candidates vying to replace Newsom includes former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego businessman John Cox, Gold medal-winning Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, and former Congressman and Sacramento businessman Doug Ose.

New effort to shore up gun purchase loophole

Poway Synagogue shooter John Earnest's guilty plea means he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But the oversight in state law that allowed Earnest to erroneously buy the gun still exists. Now, there's a renewed effort to close that loophole.

