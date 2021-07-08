Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Slope A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SLOPE COUNTY At 453 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Amidon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Amidon. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH