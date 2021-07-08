Flood Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Wayne County in southeastern Michigan * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 653 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Media has also reported some minor road flooding in this area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell this evening in a very short time period. * Minor street flooding is occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Farms, Grosse Pointe Shores and northeast Detroit. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area before lingering showers come to an end.