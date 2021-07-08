Flood Warning issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Patricio FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN ARANSAS, SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND NORTHEASTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES At 547 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockport, Refugio, Woodsboro, Bayside, Bonnie View, Copano Village, Key Allegro, Palm Harbor and Fulton. This includes the following streams and drainages Dog Branch, Alameda Creek, Medio Creek, Copano Creek, Mission River, Devils Run, Mission Bay, Monkey Slough, Aransas Bay, Dry Creek, Chocolate Swale, Aransas River, Rosa Creek, La, Blanco Creek, Sous Creek and Melon Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.