Bee County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bee, Live Oak, Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bee; Live Oak; Nueces; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Bee County in south central Texas Southeastern Live Oak County in south central Texas North Central Nueces County in south central Texas Western San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the last several hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Sinton, Mathis, Odem, St. Paul, San Patricio, West Sinton, Edroy, Papalote, Tynan, Calallen and Argenta. This includes the following streams and drainages Papalote Creek, Corpus Christi Bay, Chiltipin Creek, Nueces River, Bullshead Creek, Silver Creek, Boggy Creek, Aquilla Creek, Sixmile Creek, Ratta Creek, Aransas River, Blackjack Creek, Oso Creek, Olmos Creek, Hondo Creek and Peters Swale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#South Texas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Nueces#San Patricio#Argenta#Corpus Christi Bay
Comments / 0

