Bergen County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERGEN, SOUTHEASTERN ESSEX, HUDSON, BRONX, KINGS (BROOKLYN), CENTRAL NASSAU, NEW YORK (MANHATTAN), QUEENS AND SOUTH CENTRAL WESTCHESTER COUNTIES Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat though additional rainfall is possible. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 PM EDT Friday for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

