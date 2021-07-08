Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess; Western Ulster Heavier Rainfall with Embedded Thunderstorms Advancing Northward National Weather Service Doppler Radar detects an area of heavier rainfall with embedded thunderstorms tracking northward toward Ulster, Dutchess and Litchfield Counties. Rainfall rates may approach one inch per hour between 7 PM and 9 PM which would result in poor visibilities, hazardous traveling conditions and potential flooding.alerts.weather.gov
