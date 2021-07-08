Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Butte; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTTE AND SOUTHWESTERN MEADE COUNTIES At 455 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Vale, or 17 miles northeast of Sturgis, moving southeast at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 434 PM, golf ball to tennis ball size hail was reported in Newell. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Butte and southwestern Meade Counties, east of Vale and 1 to 2 miles east of Highway 79. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH