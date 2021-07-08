Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McKenzie; Williams The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota Southwestern Williams County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Williston, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Williston around 600 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH