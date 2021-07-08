Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lewis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY At 652 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Carthage, or 20 miles east of Fort Drum, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lowville, New Bremen, Watson, Harrisville, Croghan, Castorland, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir, Kirschnerville and Beaver Falls. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH