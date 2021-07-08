Cancel
Hairdresser behind Phil Foden's iconic blonde Euro 2020 look on what he thinks of style

By Fran Way
Daily Mirror
 16 days ago
Sheldon Edwards runs HD Cutz (Image: Daily Mirror/Ian Vogler)

The hairdresser behind Phil Foden's iconic bleach blonde Euro 2020 look has revealed what he thinks of the hair-do.

Sheldon Edwards, who runs HD Cutz, spoke with the Manchester Evening News ahead of the semi-finals match against Denmark.

He said that the Manchester City player is usually 'shy and reserved' and was 'really nervous' switching up his normal hair-do for a peroxide-look when he got the call to join the England team.

He said: "Phil messaged me and he wanted to change his look.

"Now Phil is a person who I would say doesn't change his hair a lot.

"He is a bit shy and a bit reserved but playful. When he told me he wants to change his hair he sent me a picture from the internet of just a random person with blonde hair and I was like 'Bro, okay, that looks really good no problem, I can make it work.

"He was like I want it done because I am getting a break on the national team with England and I want to get it done today.

"I was like okay I'm going to get this done for you.

"So Phil wanted to change his look and I put a post on Instagram saying 'if I get 2,000 comments I'm going to post the new Phil Foden colour'.

"In seven minutes it got 1,500 comments. At that point, we knew it was going to be crazy."

He was described as 'nervous' before the cut (Image: HD Cutz)

He added: "People started tagging Phil saying he looks like Eminem and one person said 'Phil's Gazza'.

"I told him 'Bro, everyone is saying you got the Gazza'. It went crazy. It was not planned, it was just after someone tagged him.

"Before people said that, he was so nervous about going blonde and about people's reactions. Even his girlfriend was watching and she was nervous.

"I always try to give the clients a boost of confidence. I knew Phil could pull it off."

England will play in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (Image: Getty Images)

He's since been inundated with requests for the 'Phil Foden', and said: "It's gone crazy. There's hundreds of messages saying, 'can I get the Phil Foden'. I get so many requests."

The hairdresser has also said his team will be responsible for bleaching the entire England squad if they win the Euro's.

He said: "After the Euro's it is going be bleaching day on Monday and Tuesday - ain't nobody going to work that's for sure.

"It will be funny, it's going to be something that is going to trend. Can you imagine, the whole England team with blonde - people are going to be so happy."

