In an interview on Thursday, NCAA President Mark Emmert declared that it was time to consider shifting the decision-making authority of college sports from the national level to the individual conference level. Yet, Emmert’s new, proposed course of action is not truly a choice of his own volition. Rather, the decentralizing of college sports is a practical inevitability after the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in Alston v. National Collegiate Athletic Association confirmed what most of us who study antitrust law have already long known — that the NCAA, much like any other trade association, must comply with federal antitrust law.