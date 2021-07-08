Two different Buffalo mayoral rivals advocate same goal: permanent child tax credit
It was a bit awkward on the School 77 Building dais Thursday as two very different candidates for mayor of Buffalo appeared together to speak for the same goal. India B. Walton and Byron W. Brown barely acknowledged each other from opposite ends of the platform as they urged permanent status for a new $300 per child tax credit about to benefit thousands of children throughout Western New York and the nation.buffalonews.com
