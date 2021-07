With multiple state champions and a long line of collegiate players, the Mahoning Valley has had a long history of success in softball over the years. A local travel ball team, Valley Extreme, just added to that list, winning a national title in the USSSA Space Coast World Series, in Melbourne, Florida this past week. As a team, they hit for a .526 batting average, with a slugging percentage of .786, and ran a rotation of four pitchers who all thrived in the heat according to coach Joe Angelo.