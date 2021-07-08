Cancel
Quick Notes Heading Into The 2021 MLB Draft

By D1 Baseball Staff
d1baseball.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the Mississippi State draft class, we are starting out with Will Bednar. Bednar has a hard-nosed nature on the mound and what really stands out is that he’s got a good pedigree with his brother being a big leaguer. When we look at the job he did down the stretch, we saw the Will Bednar we expected. With an explosive fastball, explosive breaking ball, attacking hitters, and commanding the zone, those are the[…]

Tigers lose signee to MLB Draft

Clemson lost a signee to the 2021 MLB Draft during the first round on Sunday night. The Clemson Insider learned that Joe Mack from Williamsville East High School, N.Y. will look to achieve his (...)
The Mets hit the jackpot in the MLB Draft

The allure of the MLB Draft has never been as strong as that of the draft’s in the NBA and NFL. The one big reason for that is we don’t see those that are drafted into baseball right away as they climb through the ranks of the minor leagues. The process has been quicker for some of the top prospects in recent years and that may be the case with some from this class. One of those to keep an eye on is Kumar Rocker, who the New York Mets had fall right into their lap.
Alabama Basketball Star Makes Official Transfer Decision

Earlier this month, Alabama basketball star Jaden Shackelford shocked the college basketball world and announced he had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Shackelford was a key player for the Crimson Tide, who earned a two-seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, these past two years. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Clemson QB Signee Drafted by Pirates in MLB Draft

Clemson football and baseball signee Bubba Chandler was drafted by the Pirates with the 72nd pick in the MLB draft on Tuesday. Chandler is committed to Clemson as both a quarterback and a pitcher and will be a freshman this fall. He had a standout career at North Oconee High School in Georgia where he was a two-way star on the baseball field and a dual-threat quarterback on the gridiron.
Local athletes drafted on Day 2 of the MLB Draft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday, four local athletes were drafted on Day 2 of the MLB draft. Selected 70th overall in the Competitive Balance B Round, between rounds 2 and 3, was Davis High School graduate Ryan Holgate. The left-handed power hitter shined at the University of Arizona during the last three years, where he accumulated 19 homers and 101 RBIs. Holgate was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals.
2021 MLB Draft: Mock Draft 3.0

We are just a few moments away before the Pittsburgh Pirates are officially on the clock. New information is continuing to be gathered, but it seems like the mid-first round of picks will be murkier than usual. Rumors persist we could see under slot deals for Baltimore at Pick 5, New York Mets at Pick 10, and Cincinnati at Pick 17. Those three selections could tilt the first round.
MLB Draft First Round Thread

The 2021 MLB Draft first round is finally here and the Texas Rangers will attempt to change their fate with the No. 2 overall selection. The MLB Draft will consist of 20 rounds after holding a five-round Draft last summer. Tonight’s selections will only cover the first 36 picks with rounds 2-10 coming on Monday before the Draft concludes with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
BONEYARD: What to expect in the MLB draft

Mississippi State fans are still basking in the glow of the program's first ever college baseball national championship. A handful of players who helped bring that long awaited prize back to Starkville are expected to hear their names called in next week's Major League Baseball draft. Omaha diamond king Will...
Draft League to move forward after MLB Draft

Believe it or not, now comes the biggest test of the first season of the MLB Draft League. The burning question leading into the season, and even as it got more than a month into the season, is what happens after the draft?. The goal of the league was to...
Four Wolfpackers chosen in MLB Draft

NC State baseball saw four of its players selected on the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft, as Tyler McDonough, Jose Torres, Evan Justice and Austin Murr were all taken off the board on Monday afternoon. Under the leadership of head coach Elliott Avent, 116 players...
Seven Longhorns Drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft!

It was a good 48 hours if you are a fan of Longhorn Baseball and the MLB. Seven Longhorns were drafted in this years MLB draft, which is good for sixth most in the NATION. The highest draft selection was Ty Madden, who went 32nd overall to the Detroit Tigers, the rest in order:

