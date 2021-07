National Cherry Day is celebrated on July 16 to raise awareness about the health benefits of cherries, one of the most popular fruit in the United States. Cherries that were native to Europe were introduced to the United States by early settlers in the 1600s. Modern-day cherry production in the United States began in 1852 and commercial tart cherry orchards were planted in Michigan in 1893. Today, around 94% of cherries consumed in the U.S. are grown in Michigan.