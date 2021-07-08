Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Glancing into a nuclear mirror: the fate of Aluminum-26 in stars

EurekAlert
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAluminum-26 has a long-lived quantum state that is difficult to study in a controlled, laboratory setting. A quantum state is a description of all the potential arrangements of the components in an atom or other system. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. These are the same states that are populated in the proton capture on the unwieldy long-lived quantum state of Aluminum-26. This approach is possible because of the remarkable symmetry between protons and neutrons. This symmetry means adding a proton to the long-lived state in Aluminum-26 is equivalent to adding a neutron to the ground state of Silicon-26.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Us Department Of Energy#Quantum Physics#Sun#Universe#Aluminum 26#The Department Of Energy#Office Of Science#Office Of Nuclear Physics#Stfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Michigan State University
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyCNET

'Killer' asteroid headed our way! When to fear space rocks

Early in January 2020, a "gigantic" asteroid the size of the Empire State Building speeded "towards Earth." At least that's how it was reported by Sputnik, the news site funded by the Russian government. The reality, as the article stated after the scary headline, was that asteroid 2019 UO would pass us safely on Jan. 10 at a distance of 2,808,194 miles (4,519,351 kilometers). That's almost 12 times farther away than the moon. I scarcely think of the moon as speeding toward my house every night, let alone something 12 times more distant.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots a four mysterious 'free-floating' planets that appear to be alone in deep space, unbound to any host star

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope has found a mysterious population of 'free-floating' or 'rogue' planets that aren't bound to any host star. Based on a technique called gravitational microlensing, researchers reveal there are four new rogue planets in total, which likely have similar masses to that of Earth. Gravitational microlensing relies...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

NASA lander discovers big surprise inside Mars

NASA researchers confirmed on Thursday that the Red Planet has a molten core. This was revealed using seismic data collected from Mars rovers. Mars is now thought to have formed in a similar manner to Earth, and has a crust, mantel, and core. The first samples collected from NASA’s mission...
AstronomyEurekAlert

Mars: Scientists determine crustal thickness

Based on the analysis of marsquakes recorded by NASA's InSight mission, the structure of Mars's crust has now been determined in absolute numbers for the first time. Beneath the InSight landing site, the crust is either approximately 20 or 39 kilometres thick. That is the result of an international research team led by geophysicist Dr Brigitte Knapmeyer-Endrun at the University of Cologne's Institute of Geology and Mineralogy and Dr Mark Panning at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology (Caltech). InSight stands for 'Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport'. NASA's lander, which landed on Mars on 26 November 2018, explores the crust, mantle and core of the red planet. The paper 'Thickness and structure of the Martian crust from InSight seismic data' will appear in Science on July 23.
AstronomyPhys.org

Space-based infrared imaging reveals the nighttime weather on Venus

Little is known about Venus weather at night, as the absence of sunlight makes imaging difficult. Now, researchers have devised a way to use infrared sensors on board the Venus orbiter Akatsuki to reveal the first details of the nighttime weather of our nearest neighbor. Their analytical methods could be used to study other planets including Mars and gas giants as well. Furthermore, the study of Venusian weather granted by their methods could allow researchers to learn more about the mechanisms underpinning Earth's weather systems.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Scientists finally understand Mars’s crust after Nasa mission examines ‘Marsquakes’

Scientists have finally been able to understand the crust underneath the surface of Mars.The research represents the first time that humanity has been able to start mapping the interior of another planet beyond our own Earth.The new research relied on data taken from Nasa’s InSight mission, which has been looking for Marsquakes that reverberate across its surface.Using information about those quakes, researchers are able to understand what might be lurking beneath the Martian surface.Beneath the InSight landing site, the crust is either approximately 20 kilometres or 39 kilometres thick, according to an international research team led by geophysicist Dr...
AstronomyNew York Post

Moon-forming region seen around planet in another solar system

Scientists for the first time have spotted a moon-forming region around a planet beyond our solar system – a Jupiter-like world surrounded by a disk of gas and dust massive enough that it could spawn three moons the size of the one orbiting Earth. The researchers used the ALMA observatory...
AstronomyScience News

A century of astronomy revealed Earth’s place in the universe

A century ago, the Milky Way galaxy was the entirety of the known universe. We had no idea what made the stars shine, and only one star — our own sun — was known to harbor any planets. Of those planets, humans had explored only one: Earth. “The stellar universe,...
AstronomyPhys.org

A large tidal stream observed in the Sombrero galaxy

According to the latest cosmological models, large spiral galaxies such as the Milky Way grew by absorbing smaller galaxies, by a sort of galactic cannibalism. Evidence for this is given by very large structures, the tidal stellar streams, which are observed around them, which are the remains of these satellite galaxies. But the full histories of the majority of these cases are hard to study, because these flows of stars are very faint, and only the remains of the most recent mergers have been detected.
AstronomyPosted by
TechRadar

This photo of a moon-forming disc around an exoplanet puts Saturn to shame

Scientists have captured an unambiguous image of a moon-forming disc around an exoplanet, the first time such a thing has been imaged outside of our own solar system. Using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimeter Array (ALMA), astronomers honed in on a still-forming solar system 400 light years away after earlier observations of the system determined that a pair of gas giants in the system – similar to our system's Jupiter-Saturn pairing – were still in the process of formation.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Impact of the nuclear symmetry energy on the post-merger phase of a binary neutron star coalescence

The nuclear symmetry energy plays a key role in determining the equation of state of dense, neutron-rich matter, which governs the properties of both terrestrial nuclear matter as well as astrophysical neutron stars. A recent measurement of the neutron skin thickness from the PREX collaboration has lead to new constraints on the slope of the nuclear symmetry energy, L, which can be directly compared to inferences from gravitational-wave observations of the first binary neutron star merger inspiral, GW170817 In this paper, we explore a new regime for potentially constraining the slope, L, of the nuclear symmetry energy with future gravitational wave events: the post-merger phase a binary neutron star coalescence. In particular, we go beyond the inspiral phase, where imprints of the slope parameter L may be inferred from measurements of the tidal deformability, to consider imprints on the post-merger dynamics, gravitational wave emission, and dynamical mass ejection. To this end, we perform a set of targeted neutron star merger simulations in full general relativity using new finite-temperature equations of state, which systematically vary L. We find that the post-merger dynamics and gravitational wave emission are mostly insensitive to the slope of the nuclear symmetry energy. In contrast, we find that dynamical mass ejection contains a weak imprint of L, with large values of L leading to systematically enhanced ejecta.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Three-Dimensional Hydrodynamic Simulations of Convective Nuclear Burning In Massive Stars Near Iron Core Collapse

Non-spherical structure in massive stars at the point of iron core collapse can have a qualitative impact on the properties of the ensuing core-collapse supernova explosions and the multi-messenger signals they produce. Strong perturbations can aid successful explosions by strengthening turbulence in the post-shock region. Here, we report on a set of $4\pi$ 3D hydrodynamic simulations of O- and Si-shell burning in massive star models of varied initial masses using MESA and the FLASH simulation framework. We evolve four separate 3D models for roughly the final ten minutes prior to, and including, iron core collapse. We consider initial 1D MESA models with masses of 14-, 20-, and 25 $M_{\odot}$ to survey a range of O/Si shell density and compositional configurations. We characterize the convective shells in our 3D models and compare them to the corresponding 1D models. In general, we find that the angle-average convective speeds in our 3D simulations near collapse are three to four times larger than the convective speeds predicted by MESA at the same epoch for our chosen mixing length parameter of $\alpha_{\rm{MLT}}=1.5$. In three of our simulations, we observe significant power in the spherical harmonic decomposition of the radial velocity field at harmonic indices of $\ell=1-3$ near collapse. Our results suggest that large-scale modes are common in massive stars near collapse and should be considered a key aspect of pre-supernova progenitor models.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Repeated mergers, mass-gap black holes, and formation of intermediate-mass black holes in nuclear star clusters

Current theoretical models predict a mass gap with a dearth of stellar black holes (BHs) between roughly $50\,M_\odot$ and $100\,M_\odot$, while, above the range accessible through massive star evolution, intermediate-mass BHs (IMBHs) still remain elusive. Repeated mergers of binary BHs, detectable via gravitational wave emission with the current LIGO/Virgo/Kagra interferometers and future detectors such as LISA or the Einstein Telescope, can form both mass-gap BHs and IMBHs. Here we explore the possibility that mass-gap BHs and IMBHs are born as a result of successive BH mergers in dense star clusters. In particular, nuclear star clusters at the centers of galaxies have deep enough potential wells to retain most of the BH merger products after they receive significant recoil kicks due to anisotropic emission of gravitational radiation. We show that a massive stellar BH seed can easily grow to $\sim 10^3 - 10^4\,M_\odot$ as a result of repeated mergers with other smaller BHs. We find that lowering the cluster metallicity leads to larger final BH masses. We also show that the growing BH spin tends to decrease in magnitude with the number of mergers, so that a negative correlation exists between final mass and spin of the resulting IMBHs. Assumptions about the birth spins of stellar BHs affect our results significantly, with low birth spins leading to the production of a larger population of massive BHs.
AstronomyPhys.org

Planetary nebulae in distant galaxies

Using data from the MUSE instrument, researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam (AIP) succeeded in detecting extremely faint planetary nebulae in distant galaxies. The method used, a filter algorithm in image data processing, opens up new possibilities for cosmic distance measurement—and thus also for determining the Hubble constant.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

NASA probe insight: inner structure of Mars revealed

Thanks to the data from NASA’s InSight probe, researchers have succeeded in measuring the interior of Mars and correcting some previous assumptions. A thick mantle of solid rock and finally a liquid core follows a thin Martian crust. It’s bigger than expected, the team explains in several articles in the US journal Science.
Physicsmit.edu

“Magic-angle” trilayer graphene may be a rare, magnet-proof superconductor

MIT physicists have observed signs of a rare type of superconductivity in a material called magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene. In a study appearing today in Nature, the researchers report that the material exhibits superconductivity at surprisingly high magnetic fields of up to 10 Tesla, which is three times higher than what the material is predicted to endure if it were a conventional superconductor.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Resolved nuclear kinematics link the formation and growth of nuclear star clusters with the evolution of their early and late-type hosts

Francesca Pinna, Nadine Neumayer, Anil Seth, Eric Emsellem, Dieu D. Nguyen, Torsten Boeker, Michele Cappellari, Richard M. McDermid, Karina Voggel, C. Jakob Walcher. We present parsec-scale kinematics of eleven nearby galactic nuclei, derived from adaptive-optics assisted integral-field spectroscopy at (near-infrared) CO band-head wavelengths. We focus our analysis on the balance between ordered rotation and random motions, which can provide insights into the dominant formation mechanism of nuclear star clusters (NSCs). We divide our target sample into late- and early-type galaxies, and discuss the nuclear kinematics of the two sub-samples, aiming at probing any link between NSC formation and host galaxy evolution. The results suggest that the dominant formation mechanism of NSCs is indeed affected by the different evolutionary paths of their hosts across the Hubble sequence. More specifically, nuclear regions in late-type galaxies are on average more rotation dominated, and the formation of nuclear stellar structures is potentially linked to the presence of gas funnelled to the center. Early-type galaxies, in contrast, tend to display slower-rotating NSCs with lower ellipticity. However, some exceptions suggest that in specific cases, early-type hosts can form NSCs in a way similar to spirals.
Baltimore, MDnanowerk.com

James Webb Space Telescope to explore a neighboring, dusty planetary system

(Nanowerk News) Researchers will use NASA’s upcoming James Webb Space Telescope to study Beta Pictoris, an intriguing young planetary system that sports at least two planets, a jumble of smaller, rocky bodies, and a dusty disk. Their goals include gaining a better understanding of the structures and properties of the dust to better interpret what is happening in the system. Since it’s only about 63 light-years away and chock full of dust, it appears bright in infrared light – and that means there is a lot of information for Webb to gather.
PhysicsAPS physics

Topology Protects Chiral Edge Currents in Stochastic Systems

Constructing systems that exhibit timescales much longer than those of the underlying components, as well as emergent dynamical and collective behavior, is a key goal in fields such as synthetic biology and materials self-assembly. Inspiration often comes from living systems, in which robust global behavior prevails despite the stochasticity of the underlying processes. Here, we present two-dimensional stochastic networks that consist of minimal motifs representing out-of-equilibrium cycles at the molecular scale and support chiral edge currents in configuration space. These currents arise in the topological phase because of the bulk-boundary correspondence and dominate the system dynamics in the steady state, further proving robust to defects or blockages. We demonstrate the topological properties of these networks and their uniquely non-Hermitian features such as exceptional points and vorticity, while characterizing the edge-state localization. As these emergent edge currents are associated with macroscopic timescales and length scales, simply tuning a small number of parameters enables varied dynamical phenomena, including a global clock, dynamical growth and shrinkage, and synchronization. Our construction provides a novel topological formalism for stochastic systems and fresh insights into non-Hermitian physics, paving the way for the prediction of robust dynamical states in new classical and quantum platforms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy