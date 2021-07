Fans watching WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event tonight got a unwelcome development as Peacock’s stream suffered through technical difficulties for a good chunk of the event. This affected a majority of the WWE universe. It is being reported that the issues are now taken care of the stream is now working as normally intended. Peacock also had issues during last month’s Hell in a Cell event. Pat McAfee said Edge’s eyes were ‘fluttering like Peacock’ during the main event.