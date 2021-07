Valley City, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Haymakers jumped out to a 4 run lead in the first two innings on their way to the victory tonight. However, the Valley City Royals rallied in the bottom of the third inning, scoring 4 runs of their own to tie up the ball game at 4. After the two ball clubs exchanged a couple of scoreless innings, Casselton pushed across a run in the top of the sixth inning to take a 5 to 4 lead, and then would put up a 4 spot in the top of the seventh inning to win this one 8 to 4.