A sharp stock market sell-off, coupled with plunging yields in the bond market, slammed shares of Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and other banks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of 725.81, or 2.1%, to close at 33,962.04 after early in the day losing more than 900 points as worries mounted over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. But it was falling interest rates on 10-year Treasuries, a common benchmark for home mortgages, that worried bank investors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.181% from 1.3% on Friday.