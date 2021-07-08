Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Twitter reacts to Alabama landing 5-star prospect Jeremiah Alexander

By Hank South
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama made a big splash on the recruiting trail Thursday, welcoming back five-star edge prospect Jeremiah Alexander to its 2022 class. The one-time UA pledge re-committed to Nick Saban and company over Clemson, among many others that courted the nation's top edge rusher throughout the recruiting process. With such a high profile commitment comes plenty of Twitter reactions. Here's a look at what social media had to say.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
221K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Ua#Clemson#Vip#Bamaonline#The Crimson Tide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Tar Heels land 2022 5-Star Center

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Hubert Davis is stamping his mark on the UNC Men's Basketball program. Today his Heels got great news with a new commitment. Jalen Washington, one of the top centers in the class of 2022, has decided he wants to be a Tar Heel. Washington announced his...
NFLkentuckysportsradio.com

Does Nick Saban create robot football players in an underground lab?

Alabama Football stays loaded with superhuman football players who can do superhuman things on the football field. Then when those superhumans go on to the NFL, Nick Saban simply reloads with more superhumans and the Tide keeps rolling without missing a beat. This year will be no different when Bryce...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Former 5-star prospect Moussa Cisse to announce transfer decision

One of the top basketball prospects in the transfer portal and key Oklahoma State target is set to announce his decision Thursday. Former Memphis center and five-star recruit Moussa Cisse tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he will reveal his future destination Thursday on ESPN. He is expected to choose between Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida State, Georgia and Oklahoma State.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Auburn, ALchatsports.com

Auburn football: Did Nick Saban get caught in a recruiting lie?

Auburn football A prerecorded message from Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban is shown on the big screen at Bryant-Denny Stadium before the Iron Bowl. Saban missed the game because he tested positive for COVID-19. Iron30. As the Auburn football team is slowly gaining recruiting momentum and adding prospects to the...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley explains Spencer Rattler's absence from Big 12 Media Days

Big 12 Football Media Days are underway at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, though arguably the most widely-recognized player in the conference won't be on-hand to speak with reporters. That would be none other than Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler, an early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy as he enters his second season as the full-time starter in Norman.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

5-star QB Arch Manning, nephew of ex-Giants star Eli Manning, gets boost in latest prospects rankings

ESPN released its latest rankings Thursday for the junior class of 2023. It has Manning as the No. 2 prospect overall, behind only Milton, Ga. defensive end Lebbeus Overton. Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, who’s the brother to former New York Giants star Eli Manning and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. All three are the sons of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy