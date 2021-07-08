Twitter reacts to Alabama landing 5-star prospect Jeremiah Alexander
Alabama made a big splash on the recruiting trail Thursday, welcoming back five-star edge prospect Jeremiah Alexander to its 2022 class. The one-time UA pledge re-committed to Nick Saban and company over Clemson, among many others that courted the nation's top edge rusher throughout the recruiting process. With such a high profile commitment comes plenty of Twitter reactions. Here's a look at what social media had to say.247sports.com
Comments / 0