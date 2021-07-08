Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry took out over $48K in PPP loans for podcast & haircare co during pandemic despite ‘$1M net worth’

By Jessica Finn
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NURkB_0arTCLfk00

TEEN Mom star Kailyn Lowry took out two separate PPP loans of over $48,000 for two of her businesses, despite the reality star's millionaire status.

Kail took a loan for Kailyn Lowry LLC which is connected to her Coffee Convos podcast and another for her Pothead CBD haircare line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZfkD_0arTCLfk00
Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry took out two PPP loans for two of her businesses in 2020 Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJU6w_0arTCLfk00
Kail took out loans for the company thats connected to her podcast and for her haircare line Credit: Instagram

Paycheck Protection Program loans are given to small business owners to help them pay employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Independent contractors and self-employed people can get the loans - which means that technically reality stars and influencers are eligible as they list their work as Independent Artists, Writers and Performers.

The 29-year-old MTV star, whose estimated net worth is reportedly around $1 million, took out a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan for Kailyn Lowry LLC for $31,018 which was approved in April of 2020.

On the loan, Kail reported that her intended use for the funds was payroll.

Kailyn Lowry LLC is at least in part used for her Coffee Convos Podcast which, according to the loan filing, has five employees.

Last month, Kail boasted: "Truthfully I make more money on my podcast than I do on an episode of Teen Mom.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCcxq_0arTCLfk00
Kailyn recently bragged that her podcast is more lucrative than her Teen Mom appearances Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHK9O_0arTCLfk00
Kailyn tapes Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley Credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

She made the disclosure after she opened up about choosing not to participate in an episode of the show because she said she didn’t agree with the story line.

The mother-of-four also took out a PPP loan for her haircare line, Pothead CBD Haircare, which is listed under her company, Pothead Inc, to the tune of $17,048, which was approved in May of 2020.

That loan also notes that the funds were anticipated to be used for payroll expenses with the company boasting two employees.

In January of this year, the Teen Mom star showed off her new offices for her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

Fans at the time slammed the office space as a waste of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3gh8_0arTCLfk00
Fans took issue with the Teen Mom acquiring podcast office space in January Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2NEn_0arTCLfk00
Fans felt the office space was a waste of money Credit: Instagram

The purchase also warranted questions on income and curiosity on the pay generated from podcasting.

Kailyn is no stranger to spending money, with plastic surgeries, tattoos and an expensive home ranking as her top expenses.

In 2016 the TV personality got a Brazilian butt lift, a tummy tuck, and neck liposuction, and more recently has paid for lip injections.

In 2019 the single mom also purchased an $830,000 home in Middletown, Delaware, confirming her spending habit.

Despite her presumed affluence, just days ago Kailyn complained that she will not be paid for Teen Mom's new deal with Netflix, as the decade-old show has been added to the streaming platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACjAO_0arTCLfk00
Kailyn bought this home for $830,000 in Delaware Credit: Realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SIGf_0arTCLfk00
Kailyn is a mother of four Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

The MTV star spoke on her Coffee Convos podcast about the matter, protesting: "It is very irritating. It's a two-parter. I'm excited that we're on Netflix cause I feel it will remind people how far we've come.

"On the other hand, I did not know they were gonna put us on Netflix, nobody was warned, so we got an overwhelming influx of messages about being on Netflix.

"I don't mind that I'm on Netflix, I don't mind that I'm the face of the Netflix, what I do mind is we don't get paid for it."

Comments / 7

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kailyn Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Podcast Haircare Co#Kailyn Lowry Llc#Independent Artists#Mtv#Coffee Convos Podcast#Pothead Inc#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
PPP
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Shares How Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin Helped Her During Son's Medical Emergency

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry experienced a very scary situation during her trip to the Dominican Republic. According to The Sun, Lowry's youngest son, Creed, was rushed to the hospital at one point during the trip after he suffered an injury. Lowry later explained on an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, how her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, helped her during the scary ordeal.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus' Family Responds After Kailyn Lowry Lawsuit

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus' family is not happy with Kailyn Lowry, who filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus earlier this month. Lowry targeted recent comments DeJesus made in a June 9 interview about why Lowry was not seen in the Teen Mom 2 episode that aired the night before. DeJesus' mother Roxanne DeJesus suggested Lowry was just looking for a new storyline, while DeJesus' sister Brittany DeJesus called Lowry a "Karen."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Inside Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry’s Home Build for 4 Kids: Photos

The start of something new! Kailyn Lowry is building a new home for herself and her four sons. “I was so excited to take all the kids to our new property yesterday,” the Teen Mom 2 alum captioned a May 2021 Instagram photo of Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, whom she shares with Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, respectively. “I know they’re young and can’t fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this. But I was blown away by their excitement and pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey.”
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry-Chris Lopez Fight Caught on Tape: You'll See Your Son When I Say You Can!

We think most Teen Mom 2 viewers would agree that this season has not been the most dramatic in the show's history. In fact, it was downright boring at times. The show's ratings have been declining along with the quality its content, but last night's episode rewarded the fans who stuck it out with a heated conflict between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Was a 'Teen Mom 2' Cast Member Fired from the Reality Series?

Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 premiered back in May, and even before the new season made its debut on MTV, fans were not happy about the new change. At last season's reunion, cast member Chelsea DeBoer announced that she wouldn't be coming back to film the franchise after being on the show for nearly 11 years. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones was picked to take Chelsea's place.

Comments / 7

Community Policy