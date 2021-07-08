Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry took out over $48K in PPP loans for podcast & haircare co during pandemic despite ‘$1M net worth’

TEEN Mom star Kailyn Lowry took out two separate PPP loans of over $48,000 for two of her businesses, despite the reality star's millionaire status.

Kail took a loan for Kailyn Lowry LLC which is connected to her Coffee Convos podcast and another for her Pothead CBD haircare line.

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry took out two PPP loans for two of her businesses in 2020 Credit: Instagram

Kail took out loans for the company thats connected to her podcast and for her haircare line Credit: Instagram

Paycheck Protection Program loans are given to small business owners to help them pay employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Independent contractors and self-employed people can get the loans - which means that technically reality stars and influencers are eligible as they list their work as Independent Artists, Writers and Performers.

The 29-year-old MTV star, whose estimated net worth is reportedly around $1 million, took out a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan for Kailyn Lowry LLC for $31,018 which was approved in April of 2020.

On the loan, Kail reported that her intended use for the funds was payroll.

Kailyn Lowry LLC is at least in part used for her Coffee Convos Podcast which, according to the loan filing, has five employees.

Last month, Kail boasted: "Truthfully I make more money on my podcast than I do on an episode of Teen Mom.”

Kailyn recently bragged that her podcast is more lucrative than her Teen Mom appearances Credit: Instagram

Kailyn tapes Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley Credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

She made the disclosure after she opened up about choosing not to participate in an episode of the show because she said she didn’t agree with the story line.

The mother-of-four also took out a PPP loan for her haircare line, Pothead CBD Haircare, which is listed under her company, Pothead Inc, to the tune of $17,048, which was approved in May of 2020.

That loan also notes that the funds were anticipated to be used for payroll expenses with the company boasting two employees.

In January of this year, the Teen Mom star showed off her new offices for her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

Fans at the time slammed the office space as a waste of money.

Fans took issue with the Teen Mom acquiring podcast office space in January Credit: Instagram

Fans felt the office space was a waste of money Credit: Instagram

The purchase also warranted questions on income and curiosity on the pay generated from podcasting.

Kailyn is no stranger to spending money, with plastic surgeries, tattoos and an expensive home ranking as her top expenses.

In 2016 the TV personality got a Brazilian butt lift, a tummy tuck, and neck liposuction, and more recently has paid for lip injections.

In 2019 the single mom also purchased an $830,000 home in Middletown, Delaware, confirming her spending habit.

Despite her presumed affluence, just days ago Kailyn complained that she will not be paid for Teen Mom's new deal with Netflix, as the decade-old show has been added to the streaming platform.

Kailyn bought this home for $830,000 in Delaware Credit: Realtor.com

Kailyn is a mother of four Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

The MTV star spoke on her Coffee Convos podcast about the matter, protesting: "It is very irritating. It's a two-parter. I'm excited that we're on Netflix cause I feel it will remind people how far we've come.

"On the other hand, I did not know they were gonna put us on Netflix, nobody was warned, so we got an overwhelming influx of messages about being on Netflix.

"I don't mind that I'm on Netflix, I don't mind that I'm the face of the Netflix, what I do mind is we don't get paid for it."