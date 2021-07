You don’t make up for your sins in church, you do it in the streets. It was a long wait, but it proved completely worth it. We knew it was going to be good, and it still exceeded expectations. Following a hiatus of two decades plus, Sega’s iconic ’90s brawler Streets of Rage finally returned in 2020, sporting a brand new look, an instantly recognizable sound, and the same button-pounding, face-smashing action that had entertained many a Sega Genesis owner in one of gaming’s most golden eras.