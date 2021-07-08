Windows 11 direct upgrade to require newer Windows 10 versions

Windows 11 is going to be the next major version of Windows, and it’s coming this holiday season. It’s an interesting launch because Windows 10 was supposed to be the last major version of Windows, and it got feature updates twice a year. That means there are multiple versions of Windows 10 out there, and Windows 11 is going to be the same. Just like Windows 10, it will get feature updates over time that change the version number. However, those big updates will only come once a year now. If you want to know what version of Windows 11 you have, here’s how to check.