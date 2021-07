The headline act of the latest State of Play presentation from Sony was a nine minute gameplay video from Arkane Studio’s Deathloop. The video begins in a not-so-positive way, showing just some of the ways Colt can be killed and sent back to the starting point on Blackreef Island to begin his quest all over again—Deathloop’s titular “death loop.” Once you’ve gotten the idea, Arkane then demonstrates how Colt can take on one of the game’s eight visionaries, Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorsey. Those who don’t want to spoil the game for themselves should probably stop reading now.