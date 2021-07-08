Cancel
Video Games

Watch Again: State of Play shows off 11 upcoming PS5 and PS4 games

videogameschronicle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has just aired its latest State of Play presentation. The 30-minute show featured a total of 11 games, most of which were indie titles, and can be watched above. The main highlight was nearly 10 minutes of new Deathloop gameplay footage, showing some of the tricks and abilities players can use as they try to assassinate eight targets in a world where death simply means starting the same day all over again.

#Ps4#State Of Play
