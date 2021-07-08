Watch Again: State of Play shows off 11 upcoming PS5 and PS4 games

Sniper Elite VR is the first virtual reality version of Sniper Elite, but does this original tale and shift in perspective work?. VR shooters are a dime a dozen these days, especially on the Oculus Quest, Rift, and Steam VR platforms. PSVR, not so much, though we’re going through something of a revival this summer with a few top tier releases, and Sniper Elite VR is starting the summer season with a bang in the balls. I mean that in a good way… You know, because you can shoot Nazis in their little tallywackers and watch their plums pop in gruesome detail.