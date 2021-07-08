Cancel
Video Games

Sifu Delayed to Early 2022, Fight Club Trailer Shown Off at State of Play

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHand-to-hand combat game Sifu has been delayed to next year. Sloclap announced a delay into early 2022 during Sony’s State of Play presentation today, which will release on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It was originally supposed to launch later this year. Though it’s a bit disappointing to have to wait longer, Sloclap has given everyone a new “Fight Club Gameplay Teaser” trailer to watch.

