Death Stranding Director’s Cut Release Date Set for September, Has Racecars

In a recent State of Play, the director’s cut of Death Stranding was announced. However, it turns out you need a lot more money to get the definitive edition. Death Stranding Director’s Cut is adding a lot of new content to the game, which sounds good on paper, except for the fact that you will have to buy the game again on PS4 without any upgrade option for existing owners. To top it, there is no such edition available for PC which received a port of the original Death Stranding.