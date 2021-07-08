Death Stranding Director’s Cut Release Date Set for September, Has Racecars
During PlayStation’s State of Play today, Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding Director’s Cut received a new trailer and September 24, 2021 release date on PlayStation 5. It will be the definitive experience of the game remastered, providing a wide range of new items and features. For instance, there will be new weapons for Sam, such as a laser gun and mounted machine guns, as well as new combat mechanics like upgraded melee attacks. Additionally, there will be new battles and a firing range to practice in.www.escapistmagazine.com
