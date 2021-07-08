Cancel
Death Stranding Director’s Cut Release Date Set for September, Has Racecars

By George Yang
Escapist Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring PlayStation’s State of Play today, Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding Director’s Cut received a new trailer and September 24, 2021 release date on PlayStation 5. It will be the definitive experience of the game remastered, providing a wide range of new items and features. For instance, there will be new weapons for Sam, such as a laser gun and mounted machine guns, as well as new combat mechanics like upgraded melee attacks. Additionally, there will be new battles and a firing range to practice in.

