Deathloop Receives 9 Minutes Of Stunning Gameplay Footage On PS5

Ahead of the latest State of Play presentation, there were more than a few people questioning why Deathloop – the first-person time loop action game from Arkane Lyon – would be getting a deep dive, seeing as how it had already been shown off several times before at various events. Well, with the possibility that Horizon Forbidden West could be delayed until 2022 (it is currently scheduled for a Holiday 2021 release, but it has been hinted that a delay could still happen), Deathloop could very well end up being the last big console exclusive for the PS5 this year, so it stands to reason that Sony would want to promote it heavily. Or it could just be that the game looks really impressive and deserves the attention. Whatever the reason, the latest State of Play gave us nine minutes of new gameplay as our protagonist Colt hunts down one of their eight targets, Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorsey.