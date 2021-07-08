Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Deathloop Receives 9 Minutes Of Stunning Gameplay Footage On PS5

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs promised, Sony Interactive Entertainment has debuted an extended look at Arkane Lyon’s highly anticipated Deathloop during its latest State of Play event this evening. Our immediate thoughts? It’s brutal, gory, and has a very potty mouth. To be fair, this is exactly what we expected after checking previous videos...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut Iki Island To Reportedly Add 15-20 Hours Of Gameplay

According to a quality assurance tester, the upcoming Iki Island featured in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will add about 15-20 hours of gameplay into the mix. Speaking in a post on Reddit, the tester went into a fair bit of detail about the new island featured in Sucker Punch Productions‘ re-release of its epic samurai title. In addition to the actual length, they claimed the size of the island is roughly the same as the bottom half of Tsushima Island, and is home to new wildlife including monkeys, leopards, and squirrels.
Video Gamespsu.com

Deathloop PS5 Timed-Exclusivity To Last Until ‘At Least’ September 2022

Bethesda and Arkane Lyon’s upcoming Deathloop will remain a PS5 console timed-exclusive until at least September 2022, the latest gameplay video has revealed. A fresh look at the upcoming time-bending shooter arrived yesterday during Sony’s State of Play broadcast, and at the end there’s a small message that says Deathloop won’t be released “on other consoles until at least 09/14/2022.”
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

JETT: The Far Shore Reveals Gameplay of Upcoming PS4, PS5, and PC Release

Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software released new gameplay for JETT: The Far Shore in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC-via the Epic Games Store. “We aspired to create a videogame to express our own feelings of awe when we look up at the starry sky.” says Craig D. Adams, Creative Director at Superbrothers in this new in-depth trailer. “JETT’s premise involves exploration and discovery, however our design doesn’t rely on combat or resource extraction, and the characters go to some lengths to tread lightly, giving indigenous wildlife a wide berth, striving to adapt and avoid conflict.”
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Gameplay From Deathloop Shows How to Kill One of the Visionaries

The latest edition of State of Play brought a new gameplay of Deathloop, game from the talented team at Arkane. The footage shows how to kill one of the Visionaries who want to protect the title loop. As expected, the biggest attraction of the latest edition of State of Play...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Deathloop Is High-Intensity Dishonored on PS5, And We're Here for It

Imagine, for a second, the intricate and layered level design of Dishonored paired with the puzzle solving of Hitman and the emergent combat of, say, Far Cry. Then sprinkle in superpowers. In fact, you don’t really need to imagine it because there’s almost ten minutes of gameplay footage above: Deathloop looks utterly superb on PlayStation 5.
Video GamesGamespot

Deathloop Preorders Are Live For PS5 And PC: PS Plus Subscribers Get A Discount

Arkane Studios fans don't have to wait long to get their hands on the studio's next game. Deathloop, a first-person shooter where you're stuck in a time loop on a dangerous island, releases September 14 for PlayStation 5 and PC. Although Bethesda is now under the Xbox umbrella, Deathloop was already a PS5 console exclusive before the acquisition happened. This may be the last Bethesda game that releases for a PlayStation for quite some time. Multiple editions of Deathloop are available to preorder now, and you can even get a discount if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Deathloop Gets A Brand New Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Deathloop is a game we’ve been waiting on for a good while now and as we get closer to its September release date, there’s more content coming out to further hype up the title launch. During today’s PlayStation State of Play event, we got a new highlight video of the upcoming Deathloop which showcases about ten minutes of gameplay content for you to check out right above.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Is Deathloop a PS5 Exclusive? Deathloop Platforms

You might be wondering how you will play it later this year. Deathloop has been left with a lot of lingering questions since it was announced. There was a big question mark around most of the development as soon as we heard the news of Bethesda's acquisition by Xbox but luckily, most of this has been answered by now. You might now be wondering "Is Deathloop a PS5 Exclusive?" Hopefully, we can even answer some more with the upcoming State of Play.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Exact date confirmed on which Deathloop exclusivity ends on PS5

If you haven’t done so yet, we recommend taking a look (below) at the 9 minutes of gameplay from Deathloop which were revealed yesterday in the latest PlayStation State of Play. However, this advance it was not the only important information that was revealed about the game. In fact, the exact time during which Bethesda game will be exclusive to PS5: one year from launch.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

PS5 brawler Sifu delayed, new gameplay shown

Sifu, the hotly anticipated PS5 brawler, has been delayed with new gameplay shown during last night’s State of Play event. Also coming to PS4 and PC, the game will now launch in 2022 developers Slopclap have revealed. It’s not all bad news however – there’s a new Sifu gameplay trailer to karate chop into.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Deathloop Extended Gameplay Introduces Mechanics, Future Loops, and More

Game company Bethesda Softworks has released a new extended gameplay video of the upcoming video game Deathloop. The video explains how Colt gets around Blackreef Island, how the gameplay works, dying isn’t that bad, and many more details. In the video, players may encounter some writings on the wall and...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Deathloop Hunts Down “The Wolf” in Latest Gameplay Showcase

Ahead of the latest State of Play presentation, there were more than a few people questioning why Deathloop – the first-person time loop action game from Arkane Lyon – would be getting a deep dive, seeing as how it had already been shown off several times before at various events. Well, with the possibility that Horizon Forbidden West could be delayed until 2022 (it is currently scheduled for a Holiday 2021 release, but it has been hinted that a delay could still happen), Deathloop could very well end up being the last big console exclusive for the PS5 this year, so it stands to reason that Sony would want to promote it heavily. Or it could just be that the game looks really impressive and deserves the attention. Whatever the reason, the latest State of Play gave us nine minutes of new gameplay as our protagonist Colt hunts down one of their eight targets, Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorsey.
Eurogamer.net

Greedfall dev shares first gameplay footage of its 18th century automaton RPG Steelrising

Spiders - the French studio behind the scrappy but lovable RPG likes of GreedFall and The Technomacer - has shared first gameplay footage of its offbeat new action-RPG, Steelrising. Steelrising, if you're unfamiliar, features a deliciously high-concept premise, unfolding in a heavily reimagined version of 18th century Paris, where players...
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Reveals New Deathloop Gameplay During State of Play

Deathloop made its expected appearance during PlayStation’s latest State of Play event on Thursday with viewers getting an in-depth look at the game. The new first-person shooter from Arkane Studios and Bethesda was the only game that was confirmed beforehand to be present at the State of Play, so it naturally took up a decent portion of the time with around nine minutes allotted to the game out of the 30-minute broadcast back when the State of Play was announced.
Video Gamespsu.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Confirmed For Physical Launch On PS4 In Fall 2021

Crytek has announced that the upcoming Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released at brick-and-mortar retailers in Fall 2021 for PS4 and Xbox One. Announced back in June, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released for PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in Fall 2021, so it sounds like the physical version will be available day-and-date with the digital edition.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Deathloop gameplay video shows off an assassination from beginning to end

The latest PlayStation State of Play capped off with nearly 10 minutes of Deathloop gameplay, which showed an entire assassination from beginning to end. In the world of Deathloop, protagonist Colt must assassinate all of his targets in Blackreef in one night. If he fails to do so (usually by dying), then he has to start all over again. In the most recent gameplay video, developer Arkane Studios showed one of many ways that players can eliminate Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorsey, one of Colt’s targets.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Watch State of Play and Nine Minutes of Deathloop Showcase Here

PlayStation’s next State of Play will broadcast on Thursday, July 8, in which Sony plans to add a nine-minute excitement connected to Arkane Studios’ Deathloop. Deathloop is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks, which will release on PS5 and Windows PC. While everyone’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy